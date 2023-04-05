Ed Sheeran in Denver: What to know for the concert at Empower Field

The "+–=÷x Tour" stadium tour has arrived at Empower Field at Mile High.

DENVER — Ed Sheeran brings his summer concert tour to the Mile High City this weekend.

The "+–=÷x Tour" will stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday.

Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

Sheeran announced his “+ - = ÷ x Tour” stadium last October as his first major tour to support “=,” his 2021 full-length album. The 21-stop stadium tour kicked off in May with sold out concerts across the United States.

Timeline

2 p.m. - Parking lots open

4:30 p.m. - Gates open

6 p.m. - Event begins

Tickets

Some tickets to the show are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Forecast

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance for scattered late storms and a high temperature around 90 degrees.

Paid parking

Empower Field at Mile High is selling parking passes to Saturday's concert at Ticketmaster.com starting at $40.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

On-street Parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Vehicles that park without appropriate permits will be cited and towed to a temporary impound lot in Denver at 2000 W. 3rd Ave.

Carpool

Concertgoers can consider carpooling either with a designated sober driver or a ride share service. Fewer cars on the roads and highways means less traffic and can help reduce the number of concert-goers that need to utilize street parking.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is conveniently located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

Light rail

Regional Transportation District (RTD) will be running its normal service on Saturday on its light rail lines that service Empower Field at Mile High.

The E and W light rail lines serve Coors Field and Empower Field at Mile High. RTD customers are encouraged to plan ahead by visiting the RTD website to view bus and rail schedules.

Bus service

RTD recommends concertgoers purchase light rail and bus tickets before the show (as opposed to following) and use the RTD Mobile Tickets app.

Bus routes near Empower Field at Mile High Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Bus routes that serve Union Station with a transfer to light rail to reach Empower Field at Mile High: Flatiron Flyer 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32 120X, LD

Bus routes at Decatur-Federal Station near Empower Field: 1, 15L, 16, 31



