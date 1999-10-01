Ball Arena hosting 4 concerts in 4 days this week

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the venue opened in 1999 with a concert from Celine Dion.

DENVER — The largest indoor arena in Colorado is preparing for a busy week.

Ball Arena in Denver will host four concerts in four days beginning Wednesday.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

Foreigner

The end is in sight for Foreigner.

The band behind "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero" bring their farewell tour to Ball Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The tour stop features special guest Loverboy.

"Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour," Foreigner leader Mick Jones said. "We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."

Carín León

Mexican singer-songwriter Carín León is bringing his biggest hits to arenas across the United States.

The "Colmillo de Leche" tour will play Ball Arena on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Sam Smith

Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith is on the road for their first North American tour since 2018.

"GLORIA The Tour" will make a stop at Ball Arena on Friday at 8 p.m.

Jessie Reyez will be the special guest. Tickets are available starting at $30.

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett returns to Colorado this weekend just across Interstate 25 from Ed Sheeran's concert at Empower Field at Mile High.

The country music star brings his "Home Team Tour 23" to Ball Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rhett will be joined by special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Tickets are available starting at $50.

