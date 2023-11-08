9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 18-20

Check out a festival in Aurora, Arvada, Denver, Rocky Ford, Palisade, Fort Collins, Lafayette, Hayden, Severance or Littleton this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — This weekend is all about peaches. The Palisade peach is in full harvest and all of Colorado is enjoying the bounty grown on the Western Slope. Fort Collins and Lafayette will honor Palisade with peach festivals of their own this weekend.

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Thomas Rhett are in Colorado for big concerts and the hit Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill" arrives on the Denver stage.

The summer isn't over yet as there are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Hayden, Denver, Severance and Littleton.

Global Fest

AURORA — Aurora's 10th annual Global Fest returns to the Aurora Municipal Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This multicultural event brings together the sights, sounds and flavors of nations from around the world to celebrate the diverse people and communities that call Aurora home. The festival will have two stages of musical and dance performances, nearly 20 local food trucks, an international marketplace, parade of nations, fashion show, art displays and activities for children.

Arvada Days

ARVADA — Arvada Days returns Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clear Creek Valley Park. Arvada Days is a festival dedicated to family fun featuring live music, food trucks, inflatables, nerf zone, craft vendors, beer garden and train rides. Proceeds from the Arvada Days beer garden benefit Ralston House.

Golden Fine Arts Festival

GOLDEN — The 33rd annual Golden Fine Arts Festival is back this weekend in the heart of historic downtown Golden. The juried art show will have art, live performances, craft beer, food vendors and children's activities. One hundred artists have been selected to showcase and sell their work in the mediums of jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and more. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Palisade Peach Festival

PALISADE — One of the country's most renowned peaches will be celebrated at the 55th annual Palisade Peach Festival this weekend. This year's Palisade Peach Festival celebrates 131 years of peaches in the western Colorado town. The festival offers food, live music, peach-eating contests, kids’ activities and recreation opportunities. The festival begins Thursday with an ice cream social and street dance at the downtown plaza. Events planned for Friday and Saturday include the Just Peachy 5K run, a parade, a BBQ contest, a peach-eating contest, live music, street dancers, and a farm tour.

Lafayette Peach Festival

LAFAYETTE — The 24th annual Lafayette Peach Festival honors the Palisade peach with peach pies, peach cobbler and peach smoothies. The festival runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Old Town Lafayette on Public Road. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers and artists from Colorado and the western region will be on hand as well. Palisade's Tate Orchards, Palisade Organic Peach Ranch, and Morton's Orchard's will be providing thousands of pounds of peaches at the festival. More than 650 peach pies and pans of cobbler will be served while supplies last.

Fort Collins Peach Festival

FORT COLLINS — You'll be able to wash down a peach pie or peach cobbler with a peach beer or peach margarita at Saturday's Fort Collins Peach Festival. The festival will also feature live music, food trucks and craft brewers. The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Civic Center Park.

Ed Sheeran

DENVER — Ed Sheeran brings his summer concert tour to the Mile High City this weekend. The "+–=÷x Tour" will stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday. Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns. Some tickets to the show are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Sam Smith

DENVER — Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith is on the road for their first North American tour since 2018. The "GLORIA The Tour" will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday. Jessie Reyez will be the special guest. Tickets are available starting at $30 at Ticketmaster.com.

Thomas Rhett

DENVER — Thomas Rhett returns to Colorado this weekend just across Interstate 25 from Ed Sheeran's concert at Mile High. The country music star brings his "Home Team Tour 23" to Ball Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Rhett will be joined by special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Tickets are available starting at $50 at Ticketmaster.com.

Jagged Little Pill

DENVER — The new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s music has opened at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. "Jagged Little Pill" features "joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show." Fresh from Broadway, the hit musical plays the Buell Theatre in Denver through Sunday, Aug. 27. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Arkansas Valley Fair

ROCKY FORD — The 146th annual Arkansas Valley Fair opens Wednesday, and runs through Saturday at the Rocky Ford Fairgrounds. Friday is Parade Day with the Arkansas Valley Fair Grand Parade set to step off at 10 a.m. on downtown Main Street. A rodeo is planned for 7 p.m. Friday and the crunching of the demolition derby begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Front gate admission is free.

Routt County Fair

HAYDEN — The community of Routt County and visitors will come together this August weekend for the 110th annual Routt County Fair in Hayden. The exhibition hall at midway at the Routt County Fairgrounds opens Thursday at 8 a.m. with rabbit, goat, lamb and sheep shows, horse races, and bonfire. A demolition derby and beer garden are set for Friday and a concert by Chancey Wiliams begins Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Lion’s Club Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hayden. See the full fair schedule and entertainment lineup at RouttCountyFair.org.

South by Southeast

DENVER — The 6th annual South by Southeast community festival in Bible Park is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The day begins with a bike parade starting at 11 a.m. and features a beer garden with craft brews, live music, food trucks, vendors and kid's games.

Denver Parade of Homes

DENVER — The Denver Parade of Homes runs through Sunday, Aug. 27. The largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range features 55 newly designed model, custom homes by 24 area residential builders located in neighborhoods throughout the greater Denver area. Attendees can see unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public.

Tour when and where you want with options for on-demand virtual tours or in-person tours Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. during the Parade. Download directions to participating homes at ParadeOfHomesDenver.com or download a print map here.

Aviation Day

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is ready to celebrate National Aviation Day with "pay as you wish" admission on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be special Aviation Day activities for kids like paper airplane building, desktop flight simulator, open cockpits, science demos, talks from the curator and volunteers, and scavenger hunts.

Pueblo Pride

PUEBLO — Mineral Palace Park is the site of the annual Pueblo Pride event. This weekend’s festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Pueblo Pride Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. with a route through the park. There will be vendors, live entertainment, food and more.

Severance Days

SEVERANCE — The Town of Severance’s annual Severance Days is a weekend of family-oriented fun and entertainment including a parade, market vendors, food trucks, refreshments, 5K and fun run, contests, kid's games, live entertainment and fireworks display. Spencer Crandall performs a concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Community Park.

Western Welcome Week

LITTLETON — Littleton residents have been holding this community celebration for 95 years. This year’s 10-day Western Welcome Week runs through Sunday. Saturday is Festival Day with a Grand Parade set to begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Littleton. There will also be an arts and crafts fair, kid's zone and carnival games.

Pickin’ on the Divide

MONUMENT — Pickin’ on the Divide Music Festival will feature Colorado Bluegrass bands performing Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., rain or shine, at Limbach Park in downtown Monument. This year’s lineup features The Feral Roosters, WireWood Station, Ashtōnz, John Spengler & Friends, and Countywyde. Tickets are $20 at PickinontheDivide.com.

Silverthorne Art Stroll

SILVERTHORNE — The last Silverthorne Art Stroll of the season will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy free performances from musicians and local artists selling their fares at the Art Spot and Summit Assembly (Bluebird Market).

Tri-State Hot Rod Revival

JULESBURG — Julesburg’s 8th annual Tri-State Hot Rod Revival runs Friday to Sunday at the Julesburg Drag Strip. The strip holds the title of the oldest drag racing track in the country sanctioned by the NHRA. The weekend begins with a Friday night cruise along Main Street in Julesburg. Festivities planned for Saturday and Sunday include food vendors, live music and more.

Front Range Wine Festival

WINDSOR — The 11th annual Front Range Wine Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Main Park in Windsor. The festival will feature wines from over 35 Colorado wineries, live music, food and retail vendors. General admission tickets include a commemorative wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings.

Vail Valley Brew'Au

AVON — The annual Brew'Au is happening on Saturday at Harry A. Nottingham Park. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of beer, seltzers, and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass, live music, water lanterns, food trucks, kids activities, lawn games, arts, crafts, bounce castle and more. Tickets are available online.

Sloan's Lake Beer Fest

DENVER — Sloan's Lake Beer Fest is throwing it back with a 70s-themed party featuring unlimited sampling from more than 15 breweries and distilleries. This year's festival is Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 16th and Raleigh, one block from Sloan's Lake. Tickets are available online.

5K Pajama Jog

DENVER — Sleep Tight Colorado's 11th annual 5K Pajama Jog will be held Saturday at Denver's City Park. The 5K is professionally timed and participants can choose to run, jog or walk. Proceeds from the race go towards buying sleeping bags for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. Race registration is available at SleepTightColorado.org.

Dog Day 5K

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Colorado Animal Rescue is hosting the 11th annual Dog Day 5K in Glenwood Springs on Saturday. The 5K is a run/walk to support the animal rescue organization. Day-of race registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at Two Rivers Park. Online race registration can be completed at ColoradoAnimalRescue.org.

Mt. Sneffels Half Marathon

OURAY — This weekend’s Mt. Sneffels Half Marathon, 10K and Kids Fun Run will be run in the “Switzerland of America” - Ouray, Colorado. The races support the Mount Sneffels Education Foundation. The event takes place Saturday with race amenities and finish line activities. Registration can be completed at MtSneffelsMarathon.com.

Race for Research 5K

DENVER — Cancer League of Colorado presents the 27th annual Race for Research, a 5K run/walk, on Sunday at Denver’s Washington Park. Cancer League of Colorado is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to funding cancer research in Colorado. Runners and walkers will enjoy a 5K loop around Washington Park, a post-race expo, kids’ zone with games, craft beer garden, goodie bags and more. Register today at Race4Research.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies return to Coors Field for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox from Friday through Sunday. Homestand highlights include a Todd Helton appearance on Saturday as part of the Rockies’ 30th Anniversary Celebration. Saturday will also include a Helton jersey giveaway and a postgame drone light show. Sunday is Faith Day with musical guest Hillsong UNITED postgame.

Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — There are just three weekends left to visit the largest water park in Colorado. Water World is open daily through Sunday before the park moves to a weekend-only schedule through Labor Day weekend. Water World opens at 10 a.m. each day this weekend.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and although summer is flying by, but there's still time to catch a show at one of the world's best venues.

Concerts at Red Rocks are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 12, when Of the Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, and The Librarian close out the 2023 season.

Movies this weekend

“Barbie” is poised to become 2023’s top film. Its $1.18 billion global bankroll currently sits second behind “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

“Oppenheimer” returned to the No. 2 spot in its fourth week after a week.

Releases remaining in August include DC Comics' “Blue Beetle,” the video game adaptation “Gran Turismo,” and the Denzel Washington sequel “The Equalizer 3.”

New movies this weekend

Strays

Blue Beetle

Last weekend's box office

“Barbie,” $33.7 million. “Oppenheimer,” $18.8 million. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” $15.6 million. “Meg 2: The Trench,” $12.7 million. “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” $6.5 million. “Haunted Mansion,” $5.6 million. “Talk to Me,” $5.1 million. “Sound of Freedom,” $4.8 million. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I,” $4.7 million. “Jailer,” 2.6 million.

