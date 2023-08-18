Here's when the Broncos will wear their white helmets

The Denver Broncos said the all-white helmet shell is a first in franchise history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos fans will see the team's new helmet in action twice this season.

The Broncos revealed their "snowcapped" alternate helmet schedule on Thursday.

The Broncos will debut the white helmet on the field on Sunday, Oct. 8, when the team hosts quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

The helmet will make a second in-game appearance on Sunday, Dec. 24, when the Broncos host the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve night.

The white helmet features the Broncos' classic "D" horse logo with an orange and blue stripe down the middle.

The Broncos will wear the alternative helmet with their all-orange alternate uniforms.

The Broncos said the all-white helmet shell is a first in franchise history. The helmet's mark was the primary logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.

⚠️ A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for #BroncosCountry ⚠️



Our #Snowcapped alt helmet schedule is here 🥶



📰 » https://t.co/V6zEVPWrkG pic.twitter.com/yXLPouBQoI — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 17, 2023

All in the 🥶 details. pic.twitter.com/VwYdg22DY2 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023

The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full-time in 2012.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.