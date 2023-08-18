Here's when the Broncos will wear their white helmets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos fans will see the team's new helmet in action twice this season.
The Broncos revealed their "snowcapped" alternate helmet schedule on Thursday.
The Broncos will debut the white helmet on the field on Sunday, Oct. 8, when the team hosts quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
The helmet will make a second in-game appearance on Sunday, Dec. 24, when the Broncos host the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve night.
The white helmet features the Broncos' classic "D" horse logo with an orange and blue stripe down the middle.
The Broncos will wear the alternative helmet with their all-orange alternate uniforms.
The Broncos said the all-white helmet shell is a first in franchise history. The helmet's mark was the primary logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.
The Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Rockies and Rocky Mountain Vibes have all unveiled new jerseys in recent years.
The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full-time in 2012.
