DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has unveiled its 2019/20 season subscription shows and added attraction lineup.
Popular Broadway shows Mean Girls, SpongeBob Musical, Miss Saigon, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, My Fair Lady, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville and The Band's Visit, the Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, will all make their Denver debuts this season.
Several national tours will return to the Mile High City including Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, RENT and The Lion King.
Those who purchase a 2019/20 DCPA Subscription Package will have priority access beginning March 18 to purchase Hamilton tickets prior to the public on-sale. Additional Hamilton ticket information will be released at a later date.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts says new subscriptions are not available at this time, but you can join the Broadway subscription waiting list at denvercenter.org/Broadway.
The on-sale date for single tickets will be announced at a later date.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2019/20 Schedule:
Subscription Shows
- Miss Saigon
Buell Theatre, Sept 10-22, 2019
- The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Garner Galleria Theatre, Oct 15, 2019-Mar 22, 2020
- Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Buell Theatre, Dec 23, 2019-Jan 5, 2020
- SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical
Buell Theatre, Jan 28-Feb 9, 2020
- The SpongeBob Musical
Buell Theatre, Mar 10-22, 2020
- Mean Girls
Buell Theatre, Mar 25-Apr 12, 2020
- My Fair Lady
Buell Theatre, Jul 15-26, 2020
- The Band’s Visit
Buell Theatre, Jul 29-Aug 9, 2020
Added Attraction Shows
- It's Not You, It's Me - The Second City
Garner Galleria Theatre, Jul 31-Aug 25, 2019
- Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,
Garner Galleria Theatre Sept 4-22, 2019
- Blue Man Group
Buell Theatre, Oct 22-27, 2019
- The Phantom of the Opera
Buell Theatre, Nov 6-17, 2019
- Jesus Christ Superstar
Buell Theatre, Nov 26-Dec 1, 2019
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Buell Theatre, Dec 3-8, 2019
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Buell Theatre, Dec 14 & 15, 2019
- RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
Buell Theatre, Feb 28-Mar 1, 2020
- Disney’s The Lion King
Buell Theatre, May 13-Jun 14, 2020
- The Book of Mormon
The Ellie, Jun 9-28, 2020
- Hamilton
Buell Theatre, Aug 12-Oct 4, 2020
