DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has unveiled its 2019/20 season subscription shows and added attraction lineup.

Popular Broadway shows Mean Girls, SpongeBob Musical, Miss Saigon, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, My Fair Lady, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville and The Band's Visit, the Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, will all make their Denver debuts this season.

Several national tours will return to the Mile High City including Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, RENT and The Lion King.

Those who purchase a 2019/20 DCPA Subscription Package will have priority access beginning March 18 to purchase Hamilton tickets prior to the public on-sale. Additional Hamilton ticket information will be released at a later date.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts says new subscriptions are not available at this time, but you can join the Broadway subscription waiting list at denvercenter.org/Broadway.

The on-sale date for single tickets will be announced at a later date.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2019/20 Schedule:

Subscription Shows

Miss Saigon

Buell Theatre, Sept 10-22, 2019

Garner Galleria Theatre, Oct 15, 2019-Mar 22, 2020

Buell Theatre, Dec 23, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Buell Theatre, Jan 28-Feb 9, 2020

Buell Theatre, Mar 10-22, 2020

Buell Theatre, Mar 25-Apr 12, 2020

Buell Theatre, Jul 15-26, 2020

Buell Theatre, Jul 29-Aug 9, 2020

Added Attraction Shows

It's Not You, It's Me - The Second City

Garner Galleria Theatre, Jul 31-Aug 25, 2019

Garner Galleria Theatre Sept 4-22, 2019

Buell Theatre, Oct 22-27, 2019

Buell Theatre, Nov 6-17, 2019

Buell Theatre, Nov 26-Dec 1, 2019

Buell Theatre, Dec 3-8, 2019

Buell Theatre, Dec 14 & 15, 2019

Buell Theatre, Feb 28-Mar 1, 2020

Buell Theatre, May 13-Jun 14, 2020

The Ellie, Jun 9-28, 2020

Buell Theatre, Aug 12-Oct 4, 2020

