Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy team up for Colorado show

DENVER — Two comedy legends will co-headline a performance in Colorado later this year.
Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy have announced a comedy show together at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
A ticket presale begins Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. with the code COMEDY.
Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books.
After hosting “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” for more than two decades, Leno now hosts “Jay Leno’s Garage,” having picked up Emmy and People’s Choice Awards in his storied career.
