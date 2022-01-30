4 killed, 4 injured in separate shootings across Denver and Aurora

Two of the shootings happened Saturday night in Denver, and three happened Sunday in Aurora.

DENVER — Four people were killed and five others injured in six separate shootings across Denver, Aurora and Lakewood Saturday and Sunday, according to police.

Two of the shootings happened Saturday night in Denver.

The Denver Police Department said two people were killed in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Ogden Street just before 8 p.m. Police activity Saturday night was focused around a gas station near that intersection. Police have not released any suspect information.

Another shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Danube Street, which is near the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver. One victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said two other victims, who they believe were connected to the same shooting, arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There's no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Early Sunday morning, a 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Halifax Street in southeast Aurora. A woman at the home Sunday told 9NEWS she was having a house party when a round of gunfire hit her friend in the elbow area and grazed her ribcage. The victim is expected to be OK.

The Aurora Police Department said early Sunday they had not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Police in Lakewood are also investigating a shooting Sunday. The Lakewood Police Department said someone was shot around 1 a.m. at the St. Moritz apartments on Robb Street. There's no word on their condition.

Police said no suspects have been arrested, but they don't believe there is any danger to the public.

A few hours later, just before 5 a.m., a man was shot at a home on North Dallas Street near the intersection with Colfax Avenue in northwest Aurora. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police believe the shots were fired during a gathering at the home. No suspects had been identified as of Sunday morning.

Another person was injured in a shooting in Aurora around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. A 30-year-old man was walking on South Dallas Street in the neighborhood near Kennedy Golf Course when someone shot him in the foot, police said. No suspect description was immediately available.

