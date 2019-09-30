AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man was driving under the influence when he fatally hit his brother with a pickup truck Tuesday evening in the 22600 block of Heritage Parkway, according to an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The crash led to the death of 60-year-old Dale Fabricius, who might have been walking down a sidewalk when he was hit, according to APD. Aurora Police said they arrested the driver, Lee Fabricius, 50, whom they identified as the brother of the victim.

According to the affidavit, authorities arrived on scene and found Lee Fabricius being treated by rescue personnel. An officer asked Lee Fabricius if he was with anyone. Lee Fabricius initially responded that he was with someone, but he didn't know who it was, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the officer also noticed Lee Fabricius had glassy eyes and slurred speech.

A witness who lived in the area told authorities that he did not see the accident unfold but heard it and immediately headed to the scene, according to the affidavit.

Upon arriving on the scene, the witness stated that he found Lee Fabricius sitting at the driver's seat with the airbags deployed and noticed there was no one else in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The vehicle's keys were in the ignition, but the engine was not running, according to a witness cited in the affidavit.

Police said the witness saw the keys were in the "on position," and he ultimately turned the key and took it out of the ignition, the the affidavit says.

Officers conducted an investigation of the scene and determined the vehicle, a 2014 Chevy Silverado, was heading eastbound in the 22600 block of East Heritage Parkway, the the affidavit says. A slight bend in the road was visible where the truck drove onto the sidewalk on the south side of the road and through the front yards of multiple houses, ultimately stopping in front of 22700 E. Heritage Pkwy., according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the truck had heavy front end damage as it struck a park bench, multiple large trees and large landscaping rock.

Aurora Police said they found the body of a man in his 50s in some bushes at the scene. The man was later identified as Dale Fabricius by fingerprint scanner and was pronounced dead at the Medical Center of Aurora.

Lee Fabricius was later transported to the hospital, where he told authorities that he had drunk two beers at his home at 4:30 p.m., according to the affidavit.

The officer questioning Lee Fabricius at the hospital sensed an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from him, the affidavit says.

Several blood draws were conducted on Lee Fabricius to determine if he was driving under the influence, the affidavit says.

Lee Fabricius is currently being held on a $50,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and careless driving resulting in death.

The charge of vehicular homicide could change as the investigation continues, police said in consultation with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

