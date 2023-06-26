Officer fired amid sexual assault investigation faces 10 additional charges

Nathan Geerdes, a former officer with Edgewater Police and Black Hawk Police, faces new charges of forgery and attempting to influence a public servant.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — A fired police officer who was indicted last year on suspicion of sexual assault on a fellow officer now faces 10 additional charges of forgery and attempting to influence a public servant, the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

Nathan Geerdes was indicted in December on five counts of sexual contact and retaliation against a witness. He now faces 10 additional felony charges: Five counts of attempt to influence a public servant and five counts of forgery.

> Video above aired Dec. 7: Fired officer indicted, accused of sexually assaulting fellow officer

The new charges are related to false information he allegedly provided to five law enforcement agencies. The counts stem from incidents between Feb. 24, 2021, and Aug. 26, 2021, the District Attorney's Office said.

That timeframe was just after an independent investigator for the City of Edgewater completed an investigation into Geerdes, who was then an Edgewater Police officer, over allegations of sexual assault on a female officer. His final day with Edgewater Police was March 15, 2021.

In the new charges, Geerdes is accused of providing false information to:

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Arvada Police Department

RTD Transit Police Department

Dacono Police Department

Black Hawk Police Department

He was hired by the Black Hawk Police Department on Sept. 27, 2021. A few months later, on Dec. 6, immediately following his indictment, he was fired from Black Hawk Police.

Related Articles Fired officer indicted, accused of sexually assaulting fellow officer

On Dec. 12, 2019, while off-duty after leaving a holiday party, it is alleged that Geerdes sexually assaulted a female officer in two separate incidents. Related to these incidents, Geerdes faces two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of unlawful sexual contact – use of force.

Prior to his last day, Geerdes called a patrol officer into his office. It is alleged that Geerdes was upset with the officer for “ratting him out” and falsifying information during the investigation, the DA's office said.

The victim, a male officer, alleged that Geerdes threatened to ruin his career and go after the officer’s family. For that incident, Geerdes faces one count of retaliation against a witness.

Geerdes is scheduled to appear in court July 5 on the new charges and on July 31 in the sexual assault case.