Suspect arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults

Police said Leo Marcus Henry Sterling, formerly known as Rashad Faheem Cousin, was arrested March 8. He is the suspect in three sexual assaults in Colorado Springs and one in Aurora.

Police said the assaults happened between May 2020 and February 2022.

Police said Sterling was in the military from 2003 to 2015, and was stationed at various locations throughout the United States. They believe he may be responsible for other assaults in other states and along the Front Range.

Anyone with information about unreported incidents involving this suspect is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Sterling is being held in the El Paso County jail on $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for Friday.

