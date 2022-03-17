x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults

Police said Leo Marcus Henry Sterling, formerly known as Rashad Faheem Cousin, is suspected in three sexual assaults in Colorado Springs and one in Aurora.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com

AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested last week is the suspect in four sexual assaults across Aurora and Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Police Department said. 

Police said Leo Marcus Henry Sterling, formerly known as Rashad Faheem Cousin, was arrested March 8. He is the suspect in three sexual assaults in Colorado Springs and one in Aurora.

Police said the assaults happened between May 2020 and February 2022.

Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department
Leo Marcus Henry STERLING, formerly known as Rashad Faheem COUSIN

Police said Sterling was in the military from 2003 to 2015, and was stationed at various locations throughout the United States. They believe he may be responsible for other assaults in other states and along the Front Range. 

Anyone with information about unreported incidents involving this suspect is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000. 

Sterling is being held in the El Paso County jail on $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for Friday.

RELATED: Pizza delivery driver quit 'minutes' after sexual assault of coworker, affidavit says

RELATED: Man sentenced to nearly 100 years for violently attacking woman

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS


MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Colorado Springs woman accused of distributing fentanyl that resulted in girl's death