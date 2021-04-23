Severely injured dog dropped at shelter euthanized; authorities trying to ID suspects

The dog was dropped off at Denver Animal Center on Monday, and there is a $3,000 reward for information.

DENVER — Denver Animal Protection (DAP) said officers are trying to identify two women who dropped off a severely injured dog at a shelter on Monday.

DAP said the individuals in the pictures dropped off the dog at the Denver Animal Shelter located at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave. in a night drop kennel.

The dog had to be euthanized due to the extent of his injuries, DAP said.

In conjunction with Colorado Animal Protectors, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering $3,000 for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

