Former Englewood police officer sentenced in sexual contact case

Anna McCain previously pleaded guilty to sexual contact without consent.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Englewood Police officer was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to a Class 1 misdemeanor in January, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Anna McCain pleaded guilty to sexual contact without consent for an incident that occurred in March 2019.

Douglas County District Court Judge Patricia Herron sentenced McCain to 30 days in jail. After her jail sentence, McCain will have to serve five years on sex offender intensive supervised probation. Other counts against McCain were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

According to the DA, the victim reported that on March 14, 2019, she and several friends from the office, including McCain, went to dinner and a club together.

The group went back to the victim's home in Highlands Ranch, according to the DA.

Everyone in the group left the victim's home in Highlands Ranch except McCain, the DA said.

McCain tried numerous times to initiate sexual contact with the victim, according to the district attorney's office.

The victim told McCain no and tried to fight her off, but McCain groped and kissed the victim, according to the DA.

The victim was finally able to get McCain to leave, according to the news release.

Weeks later, after thinking about the incident, the victim reported the assault to a colleague, according to the DA.

Englewood Police notified the Douglas County Sheriff's Office of the possible sex assault on May 10, 2019, the DA said.

“No agency wants to protect officers who violate our laws. I commend the Englewood Police Department for alerting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to a possible crime committed by one of their own officers,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “Anyone who vows to uphold the law must be held to that same law. No person is above the law. This makes at least 37 law enforcement officers our office has prosecuted since I was elected.”

McCain has since been terminated from the Englewood Police Department.