Garden of the Gods signs damaged by vandals

Made from three large sandstone slabs, the sign was set in approximately 210 cubic feet of concrete in 1994.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two signs were vandalized at Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the popular Garden of the Gods sign at the front of the park and another sign at the Visitor and Nature Center were each vandalized.

The "s" in Gods was chiseled away on both Garden of the Gods signs, according to CSPD. The vandalism occurred sometime after the park closed on April 27.

A police report was filed by the contractor who is working on the construction at the front of the Garden of the Gods because the area is considered to be under construction and part of a work zone, according KRDO in Colorado Springs.

In January 2022, park officials announced the Garden of the Gods park entrance sign — where thousands of visitors stop to take awesome photos each year — would be moved to a new location.

The City of Colorado Springs said the sign was to be moved to allow for safer access to those taking photos of the sign without conflicting with vehicular traffic entering and exiting the park.

Park officials said in 2022 that an inspection revealed weathering, cracking and damage to the existing sandstone.

Parks officials said the sign was to move along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road as part of the 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project.

Colorado Springs' 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project — which was expected to be completed in mid-2023 — aims to improve roadway shoulders and drainage facilities, address hillside erosion and slope destabilization as well as improve safety for the traveling public, bicyclists and pedestrians.

