Greeley double homicide suspect arrested in Los Angeles

Paul Anthony Delgado Jr. was wanted for the shooting deaths of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua in March.

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man wanted for killing two people in Greeley.

The Greeley Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, in connection with the March homicides of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua.

Greeley Police said someone called 911 on the morning of March 28 to report gunshots fired in an alley behind 1429 9th St. The caller reported there was a man down in the alley and a man running from the shooting scene.

Officers found an unresponsive Calihua-Calihua in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at a hospital three days later.

They found Lieby in a nearby parked car and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Delgado was wanted for first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's jail log showed that he was in custody and was being held without bond.

