Suspect in Highlands Ranch homicide found dead

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Residents in Highlands Ranch were under a precautionary lockdown Saturday while Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) worked to investigate a homicide in that area.
DCSO said that a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle in a parking lot in the area.
People were told to avoid the area of Park Central Drive.
Saturday afternoon, DCSO said they had identified a suspect and found him dead of an apparent suicide.
The sheriff's office said the suspect and victim knew each other, and that there is no threat to public safety.
