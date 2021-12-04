Suspect in Highlands Ranch homicide found dead

People were told to avoid the area of Park Central Drove in Highlands Ranch as deputies investigated the homicide.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Residents in Highlands Ranch were under a precautionary lockdown Saturday while Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) worked to investigate a homicide in that area.

DCSO said that a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle in a parking lot in the area.

People were told to avoid the area of Park Central Drive.

Saturday afternoon, DCSO said they had identified a suspect and found him dead of an apparent suicide.

The sheriff's office said the suspect and victim knew each other, and that there is no threat to public safety.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.