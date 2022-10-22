Suspect in Lakewood homicide found dead

The suspect in a homicide from Oct. 10 was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After hours of negotiation by Denver's Metro SWAT team and Lakewood Police (LPD), a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this month was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

> The above video clip is from Oct. 14, 2022

35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was identified as the suspect following an investigation into a homicide at a Conoco gas station at 3440 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood. Police were initially called for reports of a deceased male in a truck. The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Javier Cano Castillo of Denver.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives from Lakewood and Denver police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Gutierrez at an apartment in the 16300 block of East 49th Avenue. Both Denver SWAT and LPD attempted to talk the Gutierrez out of the apartment. When police made their way inside, they said they found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

LPD said that the investigation into the deaths of Javier Cano Castillo, along with Gutierrez, will both be active.

