AURORA, Colo. — City leaders in Aurora are discussing safety at Aurora Town Center after a Dec. 27 shooting left a teenager dead.

Records show 2019 was the busiest year for calls made to police from the mall for violence-related crimes in the last decade:

2019: 23 calls

2018: 11 calls

2017: 16 calls

2016: 11 calls

2015: 6 calls

2014: 8 calls

2013: 5 calls

2012: 7 calls

2011: 7 calls

2010: 14 calls

2009: 15 calls



In 2019, there were calls for two homicides, two non-fatal shootings, two aggravated assaults, and 17 assaults.

Last week, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said he met with Aurora police, mall security, and the city manager.

Coffman said police and guards are improving security and adding patrols, but the city is not elaborating on specific plans.

