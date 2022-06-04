Man arrested for deadly shooting in Adams County

The sheriff's office said 18-year-old Bernard Antwone Ware of Denver is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) has arrested a shooting in April that left a man dead.

According to ACSO, deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of Elbert Street early on the morning of April 25 for a gunshot wound victim.

They found a 19-year-old man inside the home who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the back, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

ACSO said their investigation led them to a suspect whose name was given to area law enforcement agencies and on Friday, he was taken into custody.

