Suspect arrested after deadly Thornton shooting

A man is in custody after another man was killed Friday morning.

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) said a suspect was arrested after the deadly shooting of a man Friday morning.

TPD said at 10:56 a.m. that officers were investigating at Covington Ridge Apartments on the 10500 block of Colorado Boulevard near the intersection with East 104th Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody, TPD said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and TPD did not release any additional information.

