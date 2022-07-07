Teen charged in fire that killed family caught with drugs at detention center, police say

Kevin Bui was found with suspected fentanyl last month after an overdose at the Denver Detention Center, according to an affidavit.

DENVER — One of the teens charged in connection with an intentionally set fire that killed five family members in Green Valley Ranch in August 2020 faces a new charge after he was caught with suspected fentanyl in the jail, an arrest affidavit says.

Kevin Bui was in court for a hearing Tuesday morning where attorneys disclosed the new charge against him.

Bui is one of three teens charged in relation to the Aug. 5, 2020, fire in the 5300 block of North Truckee Street in Denver that killed five members of a Senegalese family.

The victims included 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, also lost their lives. Two adults and a child escaped by jumping out a window, according to police.

Judge Martin Egelhoff previously ruled that the cases against Bui and Gavin Seymour should proceed in adult court. Both were 16 at the time of the fire. The third teen, who was 15 at the time of the fire, is charged in juvenile court.

According to prior court testimony, the suspects "specifically targeted" the occupants or residents of 5312 N. Truckee St. for "revenge and retribution," allegedly in response to the robbery of a cellphone.

However, according to records, the teens did not research who lived at the home and were not aware until there was news coverage of the fire that the victims were not the intended targets.

Bui is next due in court July 28, when he's expected to enter a plea.

During the hearing Thursday, the attorneys noted they had discussions about a possible plea deal in the case, but both sides were surprised by a new case pending against Bui.

Court documents show that Bui was arrested at the Denver Detention Center on June 4 of this year, when deputies responded to an overdose call in pod 3F.

Due to the nature of that call, a search was conducted of the eight-man cell where the incident occurred, an affidavit says.

Bui was contacted as part of that search, and blue baggies were found in his sock, the document says. He was escorted to another area for further searches and an additional baggie fell from his pants, the document says.

In all, the following was found:

A blue baggie with 46 blue pills with an "M" marking on one side and a "30" marking on the opposite side. The pills were suspected of being fentanyl.

A blue baggie inside of a tan baggie with 46 blue pills with an "M" marking on one side and a "30" marking on the opposite side, suspected of being fentanyl.

The baggies were located inside of a set of blue gloves, inside of a secured bag to secure the suspected narcotics, the affidavit says.

Bui faces a charge for possession of a controlled substance in the new case.