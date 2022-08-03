Father and son facing charges in $50,000 hay heist in Weld County

Adam and Levin Berig are accused of cutting more than $50,000 worth of hay from someone who leases land from their family estate.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son from LaSalle were arrested for allegedly cutting and stealing hay last month in Weld County.

The first incident was reported to deputies on Wednesday, July 6, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said. On that day, a man called deputies to report a trespasser on farmland he leases near Weld County roads 35 and 40, which is east of Gilcrest.

The man said he leased the land from the Berig Estate to grow alfalfa, and that Levi Berig was on the property without permission cutting the crop, WCSO said.

Berig was gone by the time deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said. The man who leased the land showed them the lease agreement and gave them a physical description of Berig. He then showed deputies that Berig cut around 30 acres of hay, WCSO said.

The victim then told deputies that Berig had also cut his alfalfa earlier this year. The man told deputies Berig cut around 120 acres of hay and baled it while it was still wet. He then showed deputies a screenshot of a Craigslist ad that Berig had posted offering wet hay at a reduced price, WCSO said.

In all, the farmer estimated he had lost more than $50,000 worth of alfalfa in the incidents.

Deputies went to Berig's home in LaSalle and he was arrested on theft charges, deputies said.

While deputies were taking Berig to jail they got another call from the man who leases the farmland, telling them Levi's son, Adam, was on the property cutting the crop, WCSO said. Adam Berig left the property before deputies arrived.

An arrest warrant was issued for Adam Berig after the incident. He was taken into custody on Sunday, July 31 and remains in the Weld County Detention Center on a $4,500 bond.

Levi Berig is facing potential felony charges of:

Third-degree criminal trespass

Criminal mischief

Adam Berig has been charged with the following felonies:

Attempted theft(two counts)

Third-degree criminal trespass(two counts)

Criminal mischief