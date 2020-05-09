x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

Eagle County officials hope Labor Day doesn’t repeat COVID-19 trends of July 4

Public health officials don’t want a repeat of the spike in coronavirus cases that happened in the aftermath of the July 4 holiday.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo — The last time Eagle County was in a good position relative to COVID-19 spread and headed into a holiday weekend, things didn't turn out so well.

Public health officials don’t want to repeat the events that happened in the aftermath of the July 4 holiday as locals and visitors celebrate the summer’s finale during Labor Day weekend.

> Video above: Does your child have coronavirus?

“Events on Fourth of July and around that weekend led to a scary increase of cases, not only in our community but in the state,” said Birch Barron, Eagle County’s emergency management director. “The biggest thing that we learned from the Fourth of July was that during that week, and even a couple of weeks leading up to it, people started to let their guard down. I think that people really felt, honestly, that it was no longer necessary to be vigilant.”

PREVIOUS: Eagle County reports 9th COVID-19 death as cases double in 5 days

Barron noted that after months of relative isolation, the warm days of summer meant more time outside and less perceived risk of disease spread. But there were faults in that reasoning, he said.

Click here to continue reading on VailDaily.com

PREVIOUS: Eagle County issues updated public health order limiting gathering sizes

RELATED: Vail Resorts announces opening day; here are the changes you can expect this ski season

RELATED: How is Vail preparing for winter?

RELATED: New Vail hospital will drastically reduce transportation time for critical patients

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus