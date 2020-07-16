Kaiser Permanente has 3,000 health care workers and none have gotten COVID-19

An infectious disease specialist said there isn't a secret to keeping everyone healthy.

COLORADO, USA — Although Kaiser Permanente has seen a lot of patients with COVID-19, they said they don't know of any transmission of infection to their 3,000 health care workers or vice versa.

What employees at Kaiser have been doing is not a secret, according to Amy Duaro, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital: social distancing, wearing masks, washing their hands and not touching their mouths.

She said that while the numbers are remarkable, everyone recognizes the caution they need to continue taking during the pandemic.

"I think the moment we allow ourselves to feel relaxed there is a bit of a risk that we will not take the same level of precautions and allow ourselves to stop this careful approach," Duaro said.

She said there's nothing magical about this virus: it's an infectious disease that spreads from person to person.

If everyone follows the instructions from health officials, she Duaro said that we can also help control the spread of the virus.

"I hope this translates to our community in the sense that yes, we can manage it but that we don't become complacent but that we become empowered to manage our own risk," Duaro said.