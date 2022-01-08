Unpacking Perfect: DJ Ktone

DJ Ktone recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share their story of mental wellness and how he has pushed beyond the idea of perfection.

COLORADO, USA — After growing up without his father, Kamau Martinez (DJ Ktone) opens up about his struggle with abandonment and his passion for breaking down the stigmas surrounding mental health in his community.

Unpacking Perfect is a sponsored series about the human chase for perfection being produced by 9NEWS in partnership with Aurora Mental Health Center. The series is about self-worth, and both the comforts and perils of comparison.

Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. This series looks at people coming to terms with the idea of perfection, the realities of imperfection, and learning to find strength from it all.

Knowing the stigma surrounding mental health in his community, DJ Ktone established a foundation to give back to and start conversations around mental wellness.

