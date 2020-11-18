'He threw the rock – ka-bam': Chapter 6, Kingman

A 25-pound rock, a shadowy figure disappearing into the desert and a mystery that lasted decades.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — It was the early morning of Jan. 27, 1984.

A 25-pound rock slammed into Roy Williams, jolting him awake, cracking a rib and tearing open a gash in his head that would take 85 stitches.

Just as fast, the shadowy figure that attacked him bolted, disappearing into the desert outside Kingman, Arizona.

Only decades later would he learn that the man accused of attacking him had allegedly killed four people earlier that month in Colorado.

Welcome to "BLAME: The Fear All These Years," a true-crime podcast produced by the 9NEWS investigative team, 9Wants to Know.

We’re telling the story of a series of hammer attacks in the Denver area in January 1984 that left four people dead …

Attacks that terrified a community …

And investigations that were ice cold for decades before a breakthrough in 2018 that led to the identification of a suspect.

>> Scroll down to listen now.

It’s a story that will unfold in three parts.

Part I consists of five episodes. Listen to those episodes here.

This is the start of part II. (If you want a shortcut to all of part II, find it here.)

Part III will roll out in 2021 and follow new developments in the case.

>> Listen to the full episode below.

Subscribe and listen

“BLAME: The Fear All These Years” is available at Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.