Prosecutors wrap up case against Letecia Stauch

Gannon Stauch's stepmom has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the boy's 2020 death.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Following roughly a month of testimony, prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon and dumping his body under a Florida bridge more than three years ago.

Letecia Stauch is charged with first-degree murder and numerous other counts related to the death of Gannon, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. Prosecutors contend Letecia Stauch killed Gannon in his bedroom that day by stabbing him multiple times and shooting him once.

He remained missing for weeks, until his remains were found in a suitcase under a bridge in Florida. During the trial, Letecia Stauch's half-brother identified that suitcase as the same one he had seen Letecia Stauch placing into a moving van in the days after Gannon's disappearance.

Letecia Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Testimony began in her trial April 3, and her defense team began presenting their case Tuesday morning. One witness, a clinical psychologist who treated Letecia Stauch in 2019, testified. Due to a scheduling conflict, the next witness isn't available until 1 p.m. and court is in recess until then.

Over the past few weeks, dozens of witnesses testified at the trial, including investigators, mental health experts, and family members of Letecia Stauch. Jurors also got to hear from Letecia Stauch herself through hours of recorded phone calls and interviews.

Letecia Stauch is charged separately for an escape attempt that happened while she was being brought back to Colorado from South Carolina where she was arrested.

During her trial, the jury was shown a roughly 20-minute video of the incident which happened on Interstate 70 in Kansas. According to court testimony, she slipped out of her handcuffs and hit a deputy with a full energy drink can. No one was hurt, but the deputies requested authorities in Kansas to escort them to the Colorado border.