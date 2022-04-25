Colfax closed at CU Anschutz after truck crashes into pedestrian bridge

Colfax Avenue will be closed between Victor and Ursula for an extended period after the crash Monday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Colfax Avenue is closed in the area of the CU Anschutz Medical Campus after a truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge.

Aurora Police Department said that a large truck crashed into the bridge on the south side of the campus around 9:15 a.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and no other injures were reported, according to police.

All lanes of Colfax will be closed between Victor and Ursula streets for an extended period, police said.

