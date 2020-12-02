COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is concerned for the well-being of a missing toddler and need the public's help in locating him or his mother.

Two-year-old Danny Fish Jr. is a black, male child, about three-feet tall and 40 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

On Thursday, police learned that the boy's mother, Valerie Watson, 29, had taken her child after having her parental rights removed and is legally restrained from having contact with the boy.

Police said Watson was last seen in the area of Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard and is known to frequent hotels along the East Colfax corridor.

She is described as a black woman with dark hair and brown eyes and is 6-feet, 1-inch tall.

If you have information relating to the location of Danny Fish Jr. or his mother, please immediately call 911 or the CCPD at 303-288-1535.

