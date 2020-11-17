Prominent Denver attorney's law license suspended for 1 year

The 366-day suspension was handed down on Nov. 6.

COLORADO, USA — Prominent attorney Rob Corry had his law license suspended after a misconduct ruling.

In a filing obtained by 9NEWS, a disciplinary judge said Corry violated 13 Rules of Professional Conduct.

The suspension of Corry's license is for one year and one day.

The ruling was handed down on Nov. 6. The suspension became effective on Nov. 13.

Corry has 20 days to let his clients and the courts know of his suspension, the ruling document states.

Corry had run into his own legal troubles recently. He was arrested at least three times in 2019.

One of Corry's most high-profile cases had been representing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. Aguilera-Mederos was a semi-truck driver accused of causing a fiery 28-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 on April 25, 2019. Four people were killed in the crash.

After one of Corry's arrests in 2019, he and Aguilera-Mederos said they had mutually parted ways.

Corry had a previous misconduct case relating his law license in 2007. His license was suspended for one year and one day, but the suspension would be stayed if Corry successfully finished a three-year conditional probation period.