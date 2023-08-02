Mayor Mike Johnston to provide update on homelessness state of emergency

The mayor is expected to provide an update during a news conference scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — Mayor Mike Johnston will provide an update on Denver's homelessness state of emergency during a news conference scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

On July 17, Mayor Johnston declared a state of emergency in the city of Denver over the city's homelessness issue. The goal of the emergency declaration was to get 1,000 people who are currently experiencing homelessness on the street into housing by the end of the year.

"It is a human rights challenge because we know right now we have people living and dying on the streets of Denver," Johnston said in a July news conference. "We know we have people who need access to support and services who can't get them. We know it is a public health challenge. We know it is an economic development challenge. We know all of the key visions we have for the city revolve around making sure those who are most at risk right now can get access to the services they need."

Johnston said through his campaign that he plans to end homelessness for people living on the street by the end of his first term.

On July 24, the mayor announced he had activated the city's Emergency Operation Center as part of his emergency declaration.

The Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI) 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) count released last month showed a more than 30% increase in people experiencing homelessness over the year before.

The count was done Jan. 30 and included those staying in shelters and outdoors. The count found 9,065 people experiencing homelessness, a 31.7% increase from 2022. The number of those who are experiencing homelessness for the first time is up from 2,634 to 3,996, according to the report from MDHI.

