16-year-old dies after hitting tree at Eldora

This marks the second death in as many days at Eldora Mountain Resort in Boulder County.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy died after slamming into a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said a 911 call came in just after 11 a.m. Monday. The teen had hit the tree while skiing on the Lower Ambush Run and sustained serious injuries, BCSO said. People at Eldora tried to save the boy's life, but were unsuccessful, according to BCSO.

The teen's name and cause of death have not yet been released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

The teen's death marks the second death in as many days at Eldora. A 26-year-old man snowboarding on the Jolly Jug Trail at the resort hit some trees Sunday afternoon, according to BCSO.

The man was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, BCSO said. The sheriff's office did not say if the teen was wearing a helmet in his crash.

Two other skiers were injured Saturday afternoon at Eldora when they collided toward the lower end of the Jolly Jug run.

The sheriff's office said those teen-aged skiers suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

> Video above: The Vail Ski Patrol talks about what it's doing to reduce skier deaths and prevent avalanches.