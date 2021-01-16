x
Report: Rep. Lauren Boebert's comms director quits after just days on the job

Ben Goldey is a seasoned and highly respected communications pro who most recently handled press at the Department of the Interior.

COLORADO, USA — The communication director for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the pistol-packing Republican freshman from Rifle, Colorado, quit after less than two weeks on the job, Axios reported Saturday.

Ben Goldey, a seasoned and highly respected communications pro who most recently handled press at the Department of the Interior, said in a statement to Axios that he decided to "part ways with the office" after last week's violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

> Video above: Boebert could face legal challenges for blocking Twitter followers.

Capitol Hill staffers tell Colorado Politics that Goldey met with Boebert on Thursday morning — after just 10 days on the job — and "hasn't been seen or heard from since."

Colorado Politics, however, was unable to confirm a tip that Goldey had resigned. Boebert's office didn't respond Thursday and Friday to repeated questions about the veteran communications director's status, and efforts to reach Goldey were unsuccessful.

