Polis said he’s instructed his legal team to weigh state action in Elijah McClain investigation

The city is Aurora is looking for someone new to head its independent investigation due to concerns the previous choice could not be impartial.

DENVER — As calls for justice following the death of Aurora man Elijah McClain have entered the national conversation, Colorado’s governor is now weighing in and said he’s seeing how the state can get involved.

“I am hearing from many Coloradans who have expressed concerns with the investigation of Elijah McClain’s death,” Polis tweeted. “As a result, I have instructed my legal counsel to examine what the state can do and we are assessing next steps.”

More than 2.3 million people have signed a Change.org petition asking for an independent investigation into how McClain died as well as for the officers involved to be removed from the streets.

McClain was taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019 – about a week after the 23-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with Aurora officers, who contacted him after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.

McClain’s family said at the time, he was walking to get an iced tea for his brother and would usually wear a face mask when it got cold outside.

Officers used a carotid hold when restraining McClain, a practice that has since been banned in the city of Aurora. McClain was also given a sedative by Aurora Fire Rescue to calm him down.

The officers involved in the incident were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing earlier this year.

Aurora removed an independent investigator who was supposed to look at the case due to concerns that he could not be impartial. No replacement has been hired, but the city said it is “considering a team of experts from across the country to be involved and provide insight from different perspectives.”

During a rally outside the Colorado Capitol on June 2, McClain’s mother Sheneen McClain expressed disappointment that people in Denver were rallying for out-of-state officer-involved deaths rather than her son’s.

“Can I tell you how much it hurt me to see y’all rally for someone in another state but not for my son last August?” she said. “… I appreciate that you guys are out here now, but maybe you were a little too busy in August last year, but he needs y’all now.”

Last year, Polis weighed in on the police shooting death of De’Von Bailey in Colorado Springs, calling for an independent investigation. The officer involved in Bailey’s death was cleared by a Grand Jury in November of that year.

Interest in the investigation into McClain's death has garnered national attention following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ensuing nationwide protests, which brought attention to police brutality and systemic racism.

A Denver artist recently painted a mural of McClain as well as others who have died in-custody.