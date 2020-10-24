New evacuations ordered for the East Troublesome Fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said residents along Highway 7 from Lily Lake to the county line and people in east Estes Park need to leave immediately.

The sheriff's office said people living along Highway 7 from Lily Lake to the Larimer County line and people in east Estes Park need to leave immediately.

Lily Lake is about seven driving miles south of Estes Park.

In Estes Park the updated evacuation zone goes from Devil's Gulch Road on the north, MacGregor Avenue on the west, Pierson Mountain on the south and the east borders of Highway 34 and 36.

Highway 34 will be closed at Sleepy Hollow Park between Estes Park and Drake. Highway 36 will be closed at around mile marker 8 which is about four miles north-northwest of Pinewood Springs, the sheriff's office said.

People evacuating will be able to get out, but traffic going into Estes Park will not be allowed, according to the sheriff's office.

The evacuation notices were issued early Saturday morning.

The evacuation orders were made due to increased fire activity and immediate danger from the East Troublesome Fire, the sheriff's office said.

The area where the fire is burning is under a Red Flag Warning Saturday until 7 p.m. The Red Flag Warning was placed due to humidity being in the 10-25% range with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District said winds were coming out of the west-southwest sustained at 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The fire department said they expected fire activity to intensify as the sun comes up and fuels warm up.

The East Troublesome Fire has burned 188,079 acres as of late Friday night. It's the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The Cameron Peak Fire, burning about 10 miles away, is the largest in Colorado history having burned nearly 207,000 acres.

There are 424 fire personnel fighting the East Troublesome Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The East Troublesome Fire, which started on Oct. 14, erupted Wednesday burning around 100,000 acres in just one day.

A husband and wife died in the fire near Grand Lake after they chose to stay in their home.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management issued a pre-evacuation warning from Wild Basin near Allenspark to the Larimer County line.

