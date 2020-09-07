Crews battle small wildfire burning 7 miles west of Larkspur

Ground and air crews are working to battle the East Plum blaze, which started burning on Thursday afternoon.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews are battling a one-acre wildfire dubbed the East Plum Fire that was reported about seven miles southwest of Larkspur Thursday afternoon.

According to a bulletin from Pike National Forest, the blaze was reported at around 2:20 p.m. Video from Sky9 showed a small plume of smoke and numerous fire crews in the area.

Two Forest Service engines, a five-person hand crew, large air tanker, lead plane and one Type 2 helicopter rappel ship have been called to help control the fire.

A helicopter was seen rappelling firefighters down into the rugged area to fight the fire.

The RMA has sent a LAT, Lead, AA & Rappel ship to a new fire 7 miles W of Larkspur, CO. The East Plum fire is in initial attack with ground resources also responding. — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) July 9, 2020

As of this writing, no structures were threatened by the fire, and no evacuations have been issued.

There’s no word yet on when the fire, which is burning on U.S. Forest Service (USFS) land, is expected to be contained.

Sky9 video showed that it was burning in a relatively remote area. The USFS said it is fueled by ponderosa pine and mixed conifer.

This wildfire is one of multiple that has been reported throughout Colorado as a heat wave sweeps through the area. Temperatures have been in the 90s for a week, and the hot and dry conditions are expected to persist into next week.

This has prompted numerous Colorado communities to issue some form of fire restrictions.

Larkspur is located about 40 miles south of Denver. The mountains west of the community are part of the Rampart Range.