Colorado CD-8 race: Latest election results

State Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) face off to decide who will represent Colorado’s 8th Congressional District.

DENVER — State Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) were facing off in Tuesday’s election to decide who will represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

CD-8 was created after the 2020 U.S. Census and includes parts of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties.

Caraveo is a pediatrician in Adams County and has been state representative for District 31 since 2019. She ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. She was the primary sponsor of a 2019 bill that changed how oil and gas would be regulated in Colorado and focused on public safety, health and welfare.

Kirkmeyer represents Colorado's District 23 and serves on the Senate's Education, Health and Human Services and Local Government committees.

She previously served as a Weld County commissioner. During her time on the board, she was involved in the county declaring it was a "Second Amendment sanctuary" that would not honor new state gun laws. She beat out three other Republican nominees in the primary.

The results are below (polls close at 7 p.m.):

Results are called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

In a 9NEWS debate last month, Caraveo and Kirkmeyer talked about their positions on several key issues in the 2022 Colorado elections, including abortion access, small businesses, TABOR, cost of living and more.

You can watch the full debate below:

Below is a map of election results for all U.S. House races across the country and that chamber's balance of power:

