Latest results in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race

The race for the U.S. House seat in CD-3 is between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch.

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) was looking for her first re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday as she faced a challenge from Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Frisch hopes to lure Republican voters in the district – which covers the Western Slope and southern Colorado, including Grand Junction and Pueblo – disillusioned by Boebert’s brash style and support of former President Donald Trump.

A close race in rural Colorado would be a major development in the nationwide fight over the direction of the Republican Party, in which Trump-loyalists like Boebert, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz are challenging an old guard that has mostly accommodated Trump while trying to keep the far right at arm's length.

Here are the latest results (polls close at 7 p.m.):

The race will be called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

A first-term representative, Boebert is a divisive national figure for her conspiratorial rhetoric and provocative social media style. She’s a fervent supporter of gun rights and the owner of a restaurant in Rifle where the staff open-carry firearms.

Frisch is a former member of the Aspen City Council. He has downplayed his party affiliation in this largely rural and conservative-leaning district and instead has called himself a “conservative businessman.”

Below: A map showing U.S. House of Representative election results across the country and the balance of power:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

