Lamborn wins GOP nomination for U.S. House District 5

4 Republicans, including incumbent Doug Lamborn, and 2 Democrats vied for nominations for the U.S. House seat representing Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. Rep Doug Lamborn defeated three Republican challengers Tuesday for the party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Lamborn just before 8 p.m.

Lamborn has represented the solidly Republican district, which includes Colorado Springs, for eight terms. His challengers were state Rep. Dave Williams, Rebecca Keltie and Andrew Heaton.

In the Democratic primary, two candidates – Michael Colombe and David Torres – vied for their party’s nomination and a spot on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Lamborn sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources. Last January, he and fellow Colorado Rep. Lauran Boebert sided with former President Donald Trump by objecting to the Electoral College certification in the 2020 presidential election. Days later, Trump ordered the U.S. Space Command to leave Colorado Springs for Alabama, a move that Lamborn opposed.

Williams represents the 15th District, in El Paso County, in the state House. On his campaign website, he describes himself as a “family man who is strongly pro-life, an outspoken leader to expose election fraud, and a strong supporter of President Donald Trump’s conservative policies.”

Keltie is a Navy veteran who ran for the 5th Congressional District seat in 2020 as the Unity Party candidate. “I am a proud American from a blue collar family – raised to value service over self, people over politics, and the pursuit of truth and transparency in government,” she says on her campaign website.

Heaton, of Douglas County, is a political newcomer. He’s president and CEO of a telecommunications company and owns a medical marijuana dispensary in Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Politics.

On the Democratic ballot, Colombe is a military veteran who later worked for the U.S. Department of Defense. He also worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management.

“I am running to be your representative because it is time for a leader who is accountable to the people of the district, not the big money and special interests that dominate Washington,” he says on his campaign website.

Torres moved to Colorado Springs from Puerto Rico as a child. He served in the Air Force Reserves and has worked in the health-care industry, according to his campaign website. “I am here to shake up the establishment,” he says on his website. “... We are better than left vs. right, we are about solving real issues as a community.”

The 5th Congressional District in El Paso County had 4,59,539 active voters as of June 1 – 87,823 Democrats, 149,272 Republicans and 212,672 unaffiliated voters.

