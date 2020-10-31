The Bulldogs aired it out in Erie on Friday night and came away with a 30-14 win.

ERIE, Colo. — The Brighton Bulldogs passing attack was vicious Friday night in Erie, as they took down the Tigers 30-14.

Brighton found a way to score every which way, jump balls in the end zone, second-effort runs and even a blocked kick that was scooped up by WR/DB/Holder Eli Bowman and run in for a score.

The victory gives the Bulldogs a winning streak, moving their record to 3-1 on the season. They now prepare for a short week as they will take on Silver Creek at Everly-Montgomery Field Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

The star of the game has to go to Bowman, who proved to be a danger out wide as a receiver and made the heads-up play of the game as everyone stopped and he trotted in for the score to extend the Bulldogs lead in the second half.

The game Friday night was played at Erie's Tiger Stadium. Brighton acted as the home team however due to different guidelines in different counties/stadiums making Tiger Stadium the best fit for each team.