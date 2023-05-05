Colorado's Eli Tomac suffers season-ending injury in front of home crowd

The Cortez native suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the AMA Supercross race at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night.

DENVER — Things took an ugly turn for Eli Tomac in front of his home crowd.

The Cortez, Colorado native was in position to clinch the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title on Saturday night. But less than three minutes into the 450 main event at Empower Field at Mile High, Tomac landed awkwardly and withdrew from the race.

Team manager Jeremy Coker later confirmed that Tomac had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out for the rest of the season.

"It's an unfortunate report we have to make," Coker said on the Peacock broadcast. "It's going to put us out for the rest of the season."

Tomac was leading in first place when he left the track. Chase Sexton went on to win the race and move into the season points lead.

