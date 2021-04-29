Fairview boys soccer beats Liberty 2-1 in 5A semifinal OT thriller

The Knights beat the Lancers early in the first overtime to secure a spot in the state championship game on Saturday afternoon.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Overtime, with a state championship berth on the line?

It doesn't get much better than that.

In an instant classic in the 5A boys soccer semifinals on Wednesday night at Englewood High School, it was No. 2 Fairview topping No. 3 Liberty by a score of 2-1 to earn a spot in the state title game.

The hero for the Knights was Job Meuleman, who took a pass from Sebastien Mazur after a rare Lancers turnover and buried it in the back of the net just a couple of minutes into the first overtime.

Meuleman went wild and immediately ran to a robust Fairview student section, celebrating with his classmates.

"I didn't know if I should drop to the ground and cry or just be happy. My mom's here, my dad's here, all my friends that come over... It's the best feeling I've had ever," Meuleman told 9NEWS after the game.

After a scoreless first half, Liberty struck early in the second half as Chase Compton headed in a perfect throw in for a goal. Fairview responded just minutes later, tying the game at one off a free kick from Jake Milanski that found the upper corner of the net.

After that, a lot of defense and solid goalkeeping kept the contest all square before the Knights and Meuleman broke through early in overtime.

They'll face No. 16 Cherry Creek for the championship on Saturday afternoon at Switchbacks Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

