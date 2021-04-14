Holy Family volleyball beats Erie in five-set battle

In a showdown of the Tigers on Wednesday night, it was Holy Family earning the win to improve to 5-2 on the season.

ERIE, Colo. — It was the Tigers vs. the Tigers on Wednesday night in a ferocious battle on the volleyball court.

In the end Holy Family got the best of Erie in five sets, winning the match to improve to 5-2 on the season.

The night was high on drama and competitive play as the game went the distance. Holy Family won the first set 25-14, the third set 25-19 and the fifth set 15-9. Erie took the second and fourth sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-20, respectively. They fell to 4-3 on the season.

Both teams entered the night sitting just outside the CHSAA 4A top-10 with Holy Family ranked No. 13 and Erie No. 15.

Holy Family will battle Skyline on Thursday night while while Erie will take on Centaurus.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.