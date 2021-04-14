Holy Family volleyball beats Erie in five-set battle

ERIE, Colo. — It was the Tigers vs. the Tigers on Wednesday night in a ferocious battle on the volleyball court.
In the end Holy Family got the best of Erie in five sets, winning the match to improve to 5-2 on the season.
The night was high on drama and competitive play as the game went the distance. Holy Family won the first set 25-14, the third set 25-19 and the fifth set 15-9. Erie took the second and fourth sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-20, respectively. They fell to 4-3 on the season.
Both teams entered the night sitting just outside the CHSAA 4A top-10 with Holy Family ranked No. 13 and Erie No. 15.
Holy Family will battle Skyline on Thursday night while while Erie will take on Centaurus.
>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
