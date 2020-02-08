Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/2/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The fall prep season is moving closer and closer, but we still don't have much clarity on how sports will look.

On the Sunday morning Prep Rally, Arielle Orsuto provided an update on what we know, specifically the plans for boys golf, boys tennis and softball. We're still waiting word on the other 26 sports and activities, including football.

Arielle also caught up with former CU standout Xavier Silas, who is bringing a new prep basketball team to town. Colorado Prep will take part in Elite Hoops this winter, hoping to send more boys from our area to top collegiate programs.