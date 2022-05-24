Kent Denver repeats as 3A girls soccer state champions

The Sun Devils defended their Class 3A crown with a 3-0 win over Jefferson Academy in Tuesday night's title game.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Kent Denver went back-to-back.

The Sun Devils captured their second Class 3A girls soccer championship in as many years on Tuesday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, defeating Jefferson Academy 3-0 in the state title game.

Kent Denver now has seven titles in program history.

"We just kept building off of last year," senior Izzy Newton said. "It's incredible. It shows how much we've grown as a program over the years. Two in a row is pretty incredible."

Newton led the Sun Devils with two goals -- one she bent in on a corner kick in the 8th minute and another on a penalty kick in the 36th minute. Maria Romo-Nichols scored the second goal of the game when she cleaned up a loose ball in the 11th minute.

Senior goalkeeper Claire Welch was credited with the shutout in net.

Kent Denver finishes its season with an 18-1 overall record. The only game the Sun Devils dropped this season was a 1-0 contest to Northfield, which plays in the Class 4A championship game later Tuesday night.

Jefferson Academy finishes runner-up with a 16-4 overall record.

