Regis Jesuit defeats Valor Christian in season opener, 24-21

Regis Jesuit wanted revenge and earned it in a close one against Valor Christian

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PARKER, Colo. — Thanks to a hat trick from senior running back, Anthony Medina, the Raiders sought to avenge their playoff loss to the Eagles from last season, which ended their season.

Regis Jesuit hosted Valor Christian at Echopark stadium Saturday night in a Class 5A clash, one that would come down to the final minutes.

Medina rushed for one touchdown and caught two in the air from junior quarterback, Peyton Lindell.

Tied at 21, Regis Jesuit kicker, Jackson Large, came in clutch, converting a 24-yard field goal that would end up being the game-winner.

Final: Regis Jesuit 24 Valor Christian 21.

"We wanted that revenge from the playoffs last year," Medina said. "I wasn't letting my seniors down last year and we're just getting started."

Next, Regis Jesuit takes on Kennedy Catholic on Sept. 2nd at Echo Park.

Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage every Saturday and Sunday on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Ashley Moore!

If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Ashley Moore at ashley.moore@9news.com or via Twitter at @MooreAshleyE or on Instagram at @MooreAshleyE

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER