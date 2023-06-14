MPJ, KCP to hand out chicken fingers in Denver

MPJ and KCP served up Denver's first NBA championship and now will serve chicken fingers.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions for the first time ever and the team is ready to celebrate with its fans.

Nuggets players Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be dishing out chicken fingers at Raising Cane's in Denver from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The pair of talented Nuggets will be at Raising Cane’s Central Park Boulevard location near Interstate 70.

Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope will work the drive thru and front counter at Raising Cane's. Nuggets fans and Caniacs are encouraged to join in on the fun as Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope serve Cane’s chicken finger meals to customers.

Last year, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog dished out chicken fingers at Raising Cane's in Aurora after the team won the Stanley Cup.

The Nuggets will celebrate their new championship trophy with a parade and rally. Hundreds of thousands are expected for the celebration in downtown Denver on Thursday.

The NBA championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Union Station. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway and then south all the way to Civic Center Park.

In addition to the parade, pre-rally events will begin in Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. Thursday with GRiZ, Big Gigantic, and Paws The Music performing live, as well as season highlight reels and live video from the parade.

At about noon, after the parade arrives, the City and County of Denver will present a special program honoring the 2023 NBA Champions.

9NEWS will broadcast the Nuggets' celebration from start to finish Thursday on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS+ streaming apps.

