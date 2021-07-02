x
Battey's late free throws lift Colorado over Arizona 82-79

The Buffs fended off the Wildcats' comeback bid for a victory on Saturday night.
Colorado forward Evan Battey reacts after scoring a basket against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.

BOULDER, Colo. — Evan Battey made four free throws in the final 15 seconds and finished with 21 points, leading Colorado to an 82-79 victory over Arizona.

The Wildcats pulled to 80-79 with 5.6 seconds left.

Terrell Brown Jr. fouled and then rolled over Battey’s left ankle. Grimacing and limping to the line, Battey hit both free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining.

James Akinjo’s desperation heave from half court hit the backboard at the buzzer.

McKinley Wright IV added 17 points and six assists for Colorado (14-5, 8-4 Pac-12). Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead Arizona (13-6, 7-6).

