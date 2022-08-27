Where to watch the Broncos' final preseason game on Saturday

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. Saturday on KTVD 20, 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS+ streaming app.

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings meet Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High to conclude the 2022 preseason schedule.

As the Broncos' hometown television partner for the 12th straight season, 9NEWS has the broadcast for all three preseason games in August.

Steve Levy serves as the play-by-play commentator and will be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris. 9NEWS Sports Director Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets for the game at Empower Field at Mile High are on sale at Ticketmaster.com starting at $30.

Broadcast coverage begins at 6 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20 — that's channel 657 if you have Xfinity. If you watch 9NEWS over the air, you may need to rescan your antenna to receive our updated, high powered signal for KTVD.

For those in Colorado, the game was broadcasted live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV — as well as on 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS mobile app.

