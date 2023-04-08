Bud Light celebrates Broncos on new packaging

Bud Light has announced the return of NFL team bottles and aluminum cans for the 2023 season.

NEW YORK — Bud Light is looking to bounce back from its recent sales slump with new NFL cans, packaging and marketing campaign.

Anheuser-Busch said it's launching Bud Light's biggest NFL campaign ever. The "Easy to Sunday" campaign will celebrate the traditions and rituals of fans as well as see the return of NFL team bottles and aluminum cans for the 2023 season.

Bud Light said its new packaging will feature 23 NFL teams this year. Each team’s logo will be featured on the packaging and cans and includes a player illustration in each team’s official colors.

The new cans also include a QR code that fans can scan for information on how to win an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and NFL fan merchandise. Bud Light’s NFL team cans will be seen everywhere Bud Light is sold.

“Bud Light has been the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL for over 27 years, and every season we look forward to delighting fans by making their gameday celebrations easier over a Bud Light and America’s most popular sport: football,” said Todd Allen, vice president of marketing for Bud Light.

“We know for NFL fans, Sunday has become synonymous not only with game day but also with time-honored traditions. Our new ‘Easy to Sunday’ campaign celebrates and honors those real Sunday moments that bring NFL fans across the country closer to their friends, their family and their local communities – and we are so proud to play a role in as a brand.”

In June, Bud Light slipped into second place as America's bestselling beer after more than two decades.

Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%.

Bud Light has experienced a monthslong sales decline since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the brand after it sent a commemorative can to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer. Bud Light has also faced backlash from Mulvaney’s fans, who think the brand didn’t do enough to support her.

