DENVER — Football is back at Broncos Stadium!

The Denver Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers in the first preseason game of the 2019 season in the Mile High City.

Vic Fangio's Broncos and Kyle Shanahan's 49ers will take to the field Monday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

> You can catch the game on KTVD Ch. 20 (657 or 5 on Xfinity).

There are several connections between the Broncos and Niners starting with respective general managers, John Elway and John Lynch, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his dad, Mike.

The teams teamed up for two joint practices on Friday and Saturday at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood.

After Monday night's game at Broncos Stadium, the Broncos will have two remaining preseason games on short rest – Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams and Thursday, Aug. 29 home against the Arizona Cardinals.

